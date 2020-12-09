Market Overview

Recap: Lovesac Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2020 7:39am   Comments
Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) moved higher by 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 134.78% over the past year to $0.16, which may not compared to the estimate of ($0.88).

Revenue of $74,742,000 rose by 43.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $66,140,000.

Looking Ahead

Lovesac hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lovesac hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $37.93

52-week low: $4.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.96%

Company Description

The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs. It also offers other accessories such as blankets, footsacs, and throw pillows. Its products are sold across the United States through its website or company-owned retail stores which are used in homes and offices. Most of the firm's revenue gets derives from the sale of Sactionals.

 

