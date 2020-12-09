5 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion before the opening bell. Campbell shares gained 1.5% to $48.97 in after-hours trading.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) announced plans to sell its air taxi unit Uber Elevate to Joby Aviation. Earlier this week, the ride-sharing company announced a sale of its self-driving business to Aurora Innovation. Uber shares gained 0.6% to $53.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.2% to $496.40 in after-hours trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also filed for an offering of up to $100 million of its common stock. GameStop shares dropped 17.4% to $14.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares gained 2.7% to $19.31 in after-hours trading.
