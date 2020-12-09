Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $153.87 million.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.

• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.63 million.

• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $129.98 million.

• Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $650.63 million.

• Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $66.14 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $54.14 million.

• Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.78 per share on revenue of $124.91 million.

• Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.63 million.

• Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $92.95 million.

• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $49.51 million.

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $164.42 million.

• RH (NYSE:RH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.30 per share on revenue of $837.10 million.

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $333.10 million.

• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $317.14 million.