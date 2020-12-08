Streamline Health Solns: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) fell 2.33% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 500.00% over the past year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $2,641,000 declined by 54.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,640,000.

Outlook

Streamline Health Solns hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Streamline Health Solns hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $1.92

52-week low: $0.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.61%

Company Description

Streamline Health Solutions Inc is a provider of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. The company provides computer software-based solutions through its looking glass platform. Its solutions include coding and CDI, coding audit, and financial management solutions. It offers various services, such as custom integration services, training services, electronic image conversion and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services in North America to hospitals and health systems, including physician practices, through its direct sales force and its reseller partnerships.