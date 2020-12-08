Guidewire Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) fell 3.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.77% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $169,802,000 rose by 8.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $164,620,000.

Outlook

Guidewire Software hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 08, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tzmfao2k

Price Action

52-week high: $129.66

52-week low: $71.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.14%

Company Profile

Guidewire Software Inc provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.