Guidewire Software: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) fell 3.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 30.77% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).
Revenue of $169,802,000 rose by 8.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $164,620,000.
Outlook
Guidewire Software hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Dec 08, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tzmfao2k
Price Action
52-week high: $129.66
52-week low: $71.64
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.14%
Company Profile
Guidewire Software Inc provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.
Posted-In: Earnings