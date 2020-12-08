Phreesia: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) moved lower by 10.4% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 28.57% year over year to ($0.09), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $38,464,000 higher by 17.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $35,560,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $50.46

52-week low: $16.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.61%

Company Profile

Phreesia Inc offers healthcare provider organizations a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. Its solutions cover several areas including Allergy, Cardiology, Dermatology, Family Medicine, Neurology and Oncology among others. The Phreesia Platform offers the following solutions to its clients: registration solutions, patient activation solutions, revenue cycle solutions, clinical support solutions, appointment solutions, and life sciences solutions.