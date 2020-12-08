Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Curis

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) reported Q3 sales of $2.74 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $4.71 million, resulting in a 13.24% decrease from last quarter. Curis collected $2.36 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $5.43 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Curis’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Curis posted an ROCE of 0.16%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Curis is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Curis, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Curis reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.11/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.13/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

