H&R Block: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) fell 0.1% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 17.20% year over year to ($1.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.94).

Revenue of $176,550,000 rose by 9.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $163,680,000.

Looking Ahead

H&R Block hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 08, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hrblock.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Fhr-block-virtual-investor-day&eventid=2853503&sessionid=1&key=4339A7D0C29CCB5A87CC8A4BED90C8A2®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.11

52-week low: $11.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.74%

Company Profile

H&R Block Inc provides income tax return preparation services, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services related to income tax preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company mainly prepares tax returns for customers within the United States through its company-owned offices, franchise locations, and online tax software. The vast majority of H&R Block's offices are located in the U.S. The company derives most of its total revenue from the U.S. assisted tax preparation fees. Revenue from franchise and product royalties and digital do-it-yourself tax solutions is also relatively significant.