Recap: Barnes & Noble Education Q2 Earnings

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 71.79% year over year to $0.22, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.46).

Revenue of $595,485,000 declined by 22.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $522,590,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Barnes & Noble Education hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 08, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bned.com%2F&eventid=2633673&sessionid=1&key=286AF9264908E12A36DF920CF3DFD4D8®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.86

52-week low: $1.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.04%

Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education Inc is an operator of bookstores in college and university campuses across the United States and it also engaged in providing digital education services. It operates in three reportable segments: Retail segment, wholesale and Digital Student Solutions. Retail segment operates physical campus bookstores and also includes digital operations.