Liquidity Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights  
December 08, 2020 7:29am   Comments
Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) moved higher by 15% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 428.57% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $55,890,000 decreased by 4.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,480,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.08 and $0.12.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 08, 2020

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pba6faq6

Price Action

52-week high: $11.34

52-week low: $3.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 89.61%

Company Description

Liquidity Services Inc is an online auction marketplace. It manages and sells inventory and equipment for business and government clients by operating a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The services provided by the company include program management, valuation, asset management, reconciliation, RTV and RMA ("Return to Vendor" and "Returns Management Authorization"), refurbishment and recycling, fulfillment, marketing and sales, warehousing and transportation, buyer support, compliance and risk mitigation, as well as self-service tools.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

