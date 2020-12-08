Recap: G-III Apparel Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) decreased 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 35.18% over the past year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $826,561,000 decreased by 26.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $768,160,000.

Outlook

G-III Apparel Group said it expects Q4 sales to secline 30% versus same period last year.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 08, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sbi9a9ku

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $34.42

Company's 52-week low was at $2.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 63.97%

Company Description

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by us from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists primarily of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives most of its revenues from Wholesale operations.