Cantel Medical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 38.46% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $297,029,000 up by 15.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $279,830,000.

Outlook

Cantel Medical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cantel Medical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 08, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2203/38447

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $79.50

Company's 52-week low was at $20.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.46%

Company Profile

Cantel Medical is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of hospital supplies for infection prevention, which include products used in endoscope disinfection, water purification systems for use in dialysis treatment, and dental supplies. The firm reports in four segments: medical (46% of fiscal 2020 sales), dental (32%), life sciences (19%), and dialysis (3%). Geographic exposure is primarily in the U.S., which accounts for about 75% of revenue, with international markets making up the remaining 25%.