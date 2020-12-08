Recap: AutoZone Q1 Earnings
Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 30.14% over the past year to $18.61, which beat the estimate of $17.77.
Revenue of $3,154,000,000 higher by 12.93% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,160,000,000.
Outlook
AutoZone hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Dec 08, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/820/38761
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $1274.41
Company's 52-week low was at $684.91
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.50%
Company Description
AutoZone is the premier seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in the United States. The company derives an increasing proportion of its sales from domestic commercial customers, roughly three quarters in fiscal 2020, and has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone had 6,549 stores in the U.S. (5,885), Mexico (621), and Brazil (43) as of the end of fiscal 2020.