Recap: AutoZone Q1 Earnings

Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.14% over the past year to $18.61, which beat the estimate of $17.77.

Revenue of $3,154,000,000 higher by 12.93% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,160,000,000.

Outlook

AutoZone hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 08, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/820/38761

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1274.41

Company's 52-week low was at $684.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.50%

Company Description

AutoZone is the premier seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in the United States. The company derives an increasing proportion of its sales from domestic commercial customers, roughly three quarters in fiscal 2020, and has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone had 6,549 stores in the U.S. (5,885), Mexico (621), and Brazil (43) as of the end of fiscal 2020.