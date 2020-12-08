Thor Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 122.83% year over year to $2.05, which beat the estimate of $1.56.

Revenue of $2,537,000,000 up by 17.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,370,000,000.

Guidance

Thor Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $121.33

52-week low: $32.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.81%

Company Profile

Thor Industries Inc is an American manufacturer of recreational vehicles through its subsidiaries. The company reports through three segments: North American towable recreational vehicles, North American motorized recreational vehicles, and European recreational vehicles. The North American towable RV business segments operations by brand: Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ. North American motorized RV does the same through the Airstream, Jayco, and Thor Motor Coach brands. Thor's European RV business consists solely of the Erwin Hymer Group, which manufactures both towable and recreational vehicles in Europe. EHG's operations include miscellaneous RV-related products and services. Across all segments, the firm distributes its RVs to independent dealers.