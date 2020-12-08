Recap: Conn's Q3 Earnings

Shares of Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 59.02% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $334,158,000 decreased by 11.53% year over year, which missed the estimate of $345,190,000.

Guidance

Conn's hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 08, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142282

Price Action

52-week high: $20.62

52-week low: $2.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.15%

Company Profile

Conn's Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer primarily engaged in the sale of durable consumer goods and related services. The company operates through two segments. The retail segment sells a broad range of merchandise, including furniture and mattress products, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products. The credit segment provides credit solutions for credit constrained consumers based on customer risk and income level. A material portion of the company's customers finance purchases through its credit segment. The company focuses its business in the U.S., and generates most of its revenue from the retail segment.