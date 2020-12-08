5 Stocks To Watch For December 8, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $17.77 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares fell 0.5% to close at $1,157.18 on Monday.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.32 to $0.34 per share. Casey's shares fell 1.1% to $185.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to have earned $0.77 per share on revenue of $768.16 million for the latest quarter. G-III Apparel will release earnings before the markets open. G-III Apparel shares fell 4.1% to $23.01 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company said it expects FY21 deliveries between 9,600 and 10,200 homes with an average price between $790,000 and $810,000. Toll Brothers shares fell 3.7% to $47.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares gained 0.6% to $99.05 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga