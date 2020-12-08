5 Stocks To Watch For December 8, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $17.77 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares fell 0.5% to close at $1,157.18 on Monday.

(NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $17.77 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares fell 0.5% to close at $1,157.18 on Monday. Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.32 to $0.34 per share. Casey's shares fell 1.1% to $185.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CASY) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.32 to $0.34 per share. Casey's shares fell 1.1% to $185.75 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to have earned $0.77 per share on revenue of $768.16 million for the latest quarter. G-III Apparel will release earnings before the markets open. G-III Apparel shares fell 4.1% to $23.01 in after-hours trading.

