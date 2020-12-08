Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $17.77 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $967.72 million.

• Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $522.59 million.

• Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $279.83 million.

• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $768.16 million.

• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $163.68 million.

• John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $464.07 million.

• Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $53.48 million.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $345.19 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $81.76 million.

• Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $164.62 million.

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $138.69 million.

• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $35.56 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $120.17 million.

• Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.64 million.