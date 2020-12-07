Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toll Brothers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2020 4:45pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) fell 1.44% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.93% year over year to $1.55, which beat the estimate of $1.23.

Revenue of $2,546,000,000 higher by 7.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,100,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Toll Brothers Sees FY21 Deliveries Of Between 9,600 And 10,200 Homes With An Average Price Of Between $790,000 And $810,000

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.41

52-week low: $13.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.29%

Company Description

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sales price well above public competitors'. The company operates in 50 markets across 23 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-homebuyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represents approximately 95% of the company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers, primarily on the East Coast. The company's headquarters is in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

 

Related Articles (TOL)

What You Need To Know In Options This Week - 12/7
Sneak Peek Of This Week's Earnings Reports
A Look Into Toll Brothers Price Over Earnings
Still Some Earnings To Comb Through With Oracle, Toll Brothers, Lululemon This Week
Monday's Market Minute: Watching Central Bank Decisions
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop; Crude Oil Down 1%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.