Toll Brothers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) fell 1.44% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.93% year over year to $1.55, which beat the estimate of $1.23.

Revenue of $2,546,000,000 higher by 7.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,100,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Toll Brothers Sees FY21 Deliveries Of Between 9,600 And 10,200 Homes With An Average Price Of Between $790,000 And $810,000

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.41

52-week low: $13.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.29%

Company Description

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sales price well above public competitors'. The company operates in 50 markets across 23 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-homebuyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represents approximately 95% of the company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers, primarily on the East Coast. The company's headquarters is in Horsham, Pennsylvania.