Stitch Fix Reports Big Q1 Earnings Beat, Active Clients Up 10% YoY
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2020 4:29pm   Comments
Stitch Fix Reports Big Q1 Earnings Beat, Active Clients Up 10% YoY

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results and first-quarter active clients were up 10% year over year.

The company reported first-quarter earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 29 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $490.40 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $481.17 million by 1.92%. This is a 10.25% increase over sales of $444.81 million in the same period last year.

Stitch Fix also named former Amazon executive Dan Jedda as its new chief financial officer.

Stitch Fix shares were trading up 24.34% at $44.55 in Monday’s after-hours session The stock has a 52-week high of $42.39 and a 52-week low of $10.90.

