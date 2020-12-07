Smartsheet: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) moved higher by 9.17% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.00% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $98,933,000 up by 38.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $94,590,000.

Outlook

Smartsheet Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $(0.15)-$(0.13) Vs $(0.13) Estimates, Sales $102M-$103M Vs $99.5M Estimates; FY21 Adj. EPS $(0.44)-$(0.42) Vs $(0.51) Estimates, Sales $378M-$379M Vs $370.75M Estimates

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 07, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/smar/mediaframe/42024/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $62.11

52-week low: $30.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.05%

Company Description

Smartsheet Inc provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, that enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at a scale which results in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. It provides various services such as Streamline Facilities Management, Manages Customer Experiences, Manages Budget and planning and other related services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from subscription. Geographically, it operates in the United States, EMEA, Asia and Americas other than the United States. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the United States.