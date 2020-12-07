Recap: Stitch Fix Q1 Earnings

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) rose 23% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 0.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $490,423,000 rose by 10.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $481,170,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Stitch Fix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 07, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7xk66auk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $42.38

52-week low: $10.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.72%

Company Overview

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides a shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandises with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to the client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags, and sells merchandise across various range of price points.