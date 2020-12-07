Market Overview

Coupa Software: Q3 Earnings Insights

December 07, 2020
Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) rose 5% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $132,964,000 rose by 30.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $124,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Coupa Software Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $(0.13)-$(0.11) vs $0.01 Est., Sales $145M-$146M vs $129.94M Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $0.47-$0.49 vs $0.45 Est., Sales $523M-$524M vs $500.5M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 07, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cqqattdm

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $353.55

Company's 52-week low was at $99.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.01%

Company Profile

Coupa Software is a cloud-based, business spending management platform that provides companies with more control and visibility into how they spend money. Since it was founded in 2006, Coupa has connected buyers with suppliers and helped buyers save money by improving procurement, expense management, and invoice processing. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and went public in October 2016.

 

