Recap: HealthEquity Q3 Earnings

Shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) fell 1.09% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 12.77% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $179,351,000 up by 14.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $176,780,000.

Guidance

HealthEquity hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 07, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/axg33mfv

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $88.78

Company's 52-week low was at $34.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.60%

Company Profile

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its technology allows customers to see their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, pay healthcare bills, receive benefit information, and earn wellness incentives. The firm primarily partners with health plans and employers and serves as the custodian of its customers' health savings accounts (HSAs). HealthEquity also engages in reimbursement arrangements and offers healthcare incentives to its members. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.