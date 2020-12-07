Upcoming Report Will Reveal If Stitch Fix Needs to Rearrange Its Closet

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) has some big questions to answer for investors in its upcoming earnings report on Monday after market close. The last reported quarter showed that the online apparel niche company has strongly rebounded. Moreover, its recent stock surge reflects the optimism that has remained. Stitch Fix was able to boost sales while the entire industry contracted, and that counts for something.

Yet the recovery could still be rocky, as there were some red flags in its last report related to a slower growth rate of new memberships and harmed profitability. Investors will be focused on three main categories when Stitch Fix reports fiscal 2021 first-quarter results.

Refocusing inventory

Stitch Fix achieved a quick growth rebound in its last reported quarter. Namely, Q4 sales rose 11% compared to the May quarter's 9%. Stitch Fix struck a chord with its new direct-buy option and continued to push into complementary niches like menswear and kids clothing. The company has been witnessing a shift away from fashionable products toward leisurewear which will require it to alter its own "wardrobe". Also, even management acknowledged that challenges are in sight due to social distancing efforts that are harming demand.

Advertising Rebound

During the pandemic, Stitch Fix's supply chain was significantly disrupted by factory closures. The company decided to pause its marketing program during this time. Advertising spending managed to race back to over 9% of sales last quarter, but the shutdown might still impact growth over the upcoming quarters. If the company succeeds in adjusting its marketing approach to align with the mood of its customers, Stitch Fix does have a shot to come back to accelerating growth during the holiday season. However, if it stumbles, this will be reflected in weak gross profit margins, elevated advertising spending, and sluggish new customer engagement. This pressure is bound to overflow all the way to the bottom line.

Growth Potential

Long-term potential won't be hampered even if the pace of adding new users slows down over the following quarters because Stitch Fix is focused on building a loyal shopper base. Moreover, it has already proved that it can extend its influence into new niches and reinvent a variety of selling models.

The Business Model That Is ‘Too Good To Fail'

The apparel retailer's financials will go under the microscope when it presents Q1 2021 earnings with analysts and traders alike looking for approximately $480 million in revenues and 45% gross margins. The customizable clothing subscription service hailing from San Francisco that focuses on "transforming the way people find what they love" has a simple, yet sophisticated business model that keeps evolving. As the database grows, the system gets better at knowing what will appeal to customers. The accuracy of matching clothing items with different segments increases simultaneously with the increase of data. This process minimizes returns, maximizes revenue streams, and reduces waste altogether. Stitch Fix is more than a clothing company because it utilizes the expertise of neuroscientists, mathematicians, and statisticians to reinvent the shopping experience. Therefore, it's no surprise that investors are expecting a positive earnings report out of it. After all, the stock jumped 18% in November compared to the 11% increase in the S&P 500.

