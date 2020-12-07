Sneak Peek Of This Week's Earnings Reports

A number of big companies will take the earnings stage this week. Here's a rundown of the most important reports.

Monday:

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) opened the week as it met revenue, gross margin and solar module shipment forecasts in its third quarter that ended in September. However, net profit plunged considerably as the company was pressured by a shortage of raw materials.

After the market close, Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) will set the tone for homebuilders. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) will report its Q3 earnings during which it collaborated with American Express to allow businesses across the globe to use American Express virtual card payment option with Coupa Pay.

Analysts are expecting Bellevue, Washington-based collaboration technology company Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) to report a loss of $0.21 per share.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) has a big question to answer, as although it snapped right back to growth in the most recent quarter, the wider clothing industry shrank.

Tuesday:

GameStop's (NYSE: GME) last earnings report was mostly bad news with its business contracting for a while now. Yet shares are surging heading into the retailer's Q3 report.

Before the market opens, Barnes & Noble (NYSE: BNED) will report its second-quarter earnings results. Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has been seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which generally results in an earnings beat.

Textile company G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) will report its third quarter of fiscal 2021, with its earnings expected to decline on lower revenues.

AutoZone (NYSE: AZO), will release its first fiscal quarter that ended on November 21st. The largest retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the United States is expected to report a profit of $17.56.

E-commerce is the word these days, and pet supplies are no exception. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has benefited from people adopting pets during the pandemic, and will report its Q3 earnings.

Wednesday:

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2021 figures. Top and bottom lines will likely display YoY growth.

One of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI), will report its third quarter earnings Wednesday morning.

Photronics (NASDAQ: IPGP) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2020.

For the quarter ended in October, Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE: RH) is expected to deliver a YoY increase in earnings on higher revenues.

Thursday:

CIENA Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is scheduled to report results for its fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 that ended on Oct 31st, 2020. The Hanover, MD-based networking systems and software company is expected to deliver lower revenues YoY due to a challenging macro environment which was greatly shaped by the pandemic.

After the bell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) will report. The company already reported strong November comparable sales figures, but investors appear to want even more growth.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) is gearing up for its fiscal Q4 report and Wall Street is expecting nothing less than earnings growth from the software giant.

Expectations are high for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) as the athletic apparel specialist notched a quick return to sales growth in the prior quarter following COVID-19 shutdowns during spring.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) saw its stock triple over the past half of a decade as the wireless chipmaker aggressively expanded through big acquisitions. With more room to run, its earnings are expected to keep growing YoY with higher revenues.

For its third quarter that ended in October, analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) to deliver a YoY decline in earnings on lower revenues. The entertainment and gaming franchise had a tough financial year along with the entire entertainment retail sector, and even warned in September it could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy if a deal wasn't struck with its lenders.

Analysts expect Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to deliver a YoY increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2020. The software maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1 per share on revenues of $9.79 billion.

Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) does carry debt, but it also has net cash on its balance sheet. The question is how much risk is that debt creating. Within the last three years, the company recorded free cash flow of 36% of its EBIT, which is a weak cash conversion that makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

A global manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation products, Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) will deliver its fiscal fourth quarter results which should justify its innovator status.

The Game Plan

The uncertainty surrounding the stimulus package should be relieved sometime this week. On Friday, consumer confidence data will be revealed, which should shed some light on how consumers are feeling as COVID-19 infections continue to spike.

