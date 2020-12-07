Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2020 5:17am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.85 million.
  • DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $55.17 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
  • Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $124.01 million.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $481.17 million.
  • HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $176.78 million.
  • Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $94.59 million.
  • Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $49.12 million.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $65.30 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALOT + CASY)

5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2020
AstroNova's Earnings: A Preview
Casey's General Stores's Earnings: A Preview
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Casey's General Stores
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com