Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.85 million.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $55.17 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $124.01 million.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $481.17 million.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $176.78 million.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $94.59 million.
- Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $49.12 million.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $65.30 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets