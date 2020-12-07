5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion after the closing bell. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.2% to $47.98 in after-hours trading.
- AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) partner, the Serum Institute of India, applied for emergency use authorization for the former's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. AstraZeneca shares gained 1.8% to close at $53.74 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) to have earned $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion for the latest quarter. JinkoSolar shares rose 0.2% to $61.50 in after-hours trading.
- The FDA is expected to likely to approve Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, Fox News reported. Pfizer also applied for emergency approval of its vaccine in India. Pfizer shares slipped 0.1% to $40.33 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares gained 3% to close at $191.56 on Friday.
