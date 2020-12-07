5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion after the closing bell. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.2% to $47.98 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TOL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion after the closing bell. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.2% to $47.98 in after-hours trading. AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) partner, the Serum Institute of India, applied for emergency use authorization for the former's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. AstraZeneca shares gained 1.8% to close at $53.74 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) to have earned $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion for the latest quarter. JinkoSolar shares rose 0.2% to $61.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor