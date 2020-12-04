Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Norwegian Cruise Line

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2020 10:10am   Comments
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) reported Q3 sales of $6.52 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $517.78 million, resulting in a 13.04% decrease from last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line collected $16.93 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $595.41 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Norwegian Cruise Line’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Norwegian Cruise Line posted an ROCE of -0.13%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Norwegian Cruise Line is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Norwegian Cruise Line's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Norwegian Cruise Line reported Q3 earnings per share at $-2.35/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-2.22/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Travel General

