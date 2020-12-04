Market Overview

Looking Into Biocryst Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2020 10:02am   Comments
In Q3, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) posted sales of $6.10 million. Earnings were up 11.31%, but Biocryst Pharmaceuticals still reported an overall loss of $42.86 million. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals collected $2.87 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $38.51 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of -1.27%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Biocryst Pharmaceuticals, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.26/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.25/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

