A Preview Of DLH Holdings's Earnings

DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, December 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DLH Holdings reporting earnings of $0.15 per share on sales of $55.17 million. In the same quarter last year, DLH Holdings reported EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $54.18 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 25.0% increase for the company. Sales would be up 1.82% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.13 0.13 0.14 EPS Actual 0.16 0.16 0.12 0.12 Revenue Estimate 55.65 M 52.58 M 52.38 M 51.90 M Revenue Actual 51.46 M 54.80 M 52.24 M 54.18 M

Stock Performance

Shares of DLH Holdings were trading at $10.18 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 147.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DLH Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.