AstroNova's Earnings: A Preview

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, December 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q3 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

AstroNova earnings will be near $0.02 per share on sales of $28.85 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, AstroNova announced EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $33.32 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be down 66.67%. Sales would be down 13.41% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.19 0.03 0.17 EPS Actual 0 0.06 -0.19 0.06 Revenue Estimate 27.92 M 29.75 M 33.00 M 33.80 M Revenue Actual 27.66 M 30.92 M 30.48 M 33.32 M

Stock Performance

Shares of AstroNova were trading at $11.05 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AstroNova is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.