Casey's General Stores's Earnings: A Preview

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, December 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Casey's General Stores EPS is expected to be around $2.77, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.21 billion. Casey's General Stores reported a per-share profit of $2.21 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.49 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 25.34%. Revenue would be down 11.17% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 2.11 1.79 0.89 2.14 EPS Actual 3.24 1.67 0.91 2.21 Revenue Estimate 2.11 B 1.76 B 2.29 B 2.53 B Revenue Actual 2.10 B 1.81 B 2.25 B 2.49 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Casey's General Stores were trading at $185.94 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Casey's General Stores is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.