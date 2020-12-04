5 Stocks To Watch For December 4, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 0.5% to $52.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 0.5% to $52.60 in after-hours trading. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales slightly missed views. Ulta Beauty’s comparable sales dropped 8.9% year over year, while the company expects Q4 comparable-store sales to drop 12% to 14%. Ulta Beauty shares dropped 3.6% to $279.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ULTA) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales slightly missed views. Ulta Beauty’s comparable sales dropped 8.9% year over year, while the company expects Q4 comparable-store sales to drop 12% to 14%. Ulta Beauty shares dropped 3.6% to $279.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) to have earned $0.47 per share on revenue of $833.56 million for the latest quarter. HD Supply will release earnings before the markets open. HD Supply shares rose 0.1% to $55.96 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor