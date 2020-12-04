5 Stocks To Watch For December 4, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 0.5% to $52.60 in after-hours trading.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales slightly missed views. Ulta Beauty’s comparable sales dropped 8.9% year over year, while the company expects Q4 comparable-store sales to drop 12% to 14%. Ulta Beauty shares dropped 3.6% to $279.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) to have earned $0.47 per share on revenue of $833.56 million for the latest quarter. HD Supply will release earnings before the markets open. HD Supply shares rose 0.1% to $55.96 in after-hours trading.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued guidance for the current quarter. Marvell Technology shares fell 6% to $42.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) said it projects to make 100 million to 125 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available worldwide during the first quarter of 2021. Moderna shares jumped 10% to close at $157.26 on Thursday, while declining slightly by 0.8% in after-hours trading.
