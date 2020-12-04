Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $457.21 million.

• Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $468.77 million.

• Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $833.56 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.