Science Applications Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) fell 0.19% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.55% year over year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.53.

Revenue of $1,818,000,000 up by 11.53% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,830,000,000.

Guidance

SAIC Narrows FY21 Sales Guidance From $7.1B-$7.2B To $7.1B-$7.15B Vs $7.16B Estimates, Adj. EPS $5.8-$6.1 To $5.95-$6.05 Vs $6.1 Estimates

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 03, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.saic.com%2F&eventid=2626306&sessionid=1&key=C4CACFBF45038B255ADAB73C5E173411®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $96.80

52-week low: $45.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.83%

Company Description

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering and enterprise IT services primarily to the U.S. government. Specifically, the company offers engineering, systems integration and information technology for large government projects and a broad range of services with an emphasis on higher-end technology services. The company's end-to-end enterprise IT offerings span the entire spectrum of our customers' IT infrastructure. The company has five operating segments: U.S Army, U.S Navy, Other DoD, Other Federal Government and Other. Approximately all the company's revenue is earned from contracts within the U.S.