5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) - P/E: 9.64 Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) - P/E: 5.87 Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) - P/E: 7.73 CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) - P/E: 7.07 Genworth Finl (NYSE: GNW) - P/E: 5.11

Most recently, BrightSphere Investment reported earnings per share at 0.47, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.41. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 0.28%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.29% last quarter.

Woori Financial Group’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.74, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.72. Woori Financial Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Credit Suisse Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.24, which has decreased by 50.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.48. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 1.27%, which has increased by 0.37% from 0.9% last quarter.

This quarter, CNO Finl Gr experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.55 in Q2 and is now 0.79. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 2.35%, which has decreased by 0.54% from 2.89% last quarter.

Genworth Finl’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.26, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.04. Genworth Finl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.