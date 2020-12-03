A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) - P/E: 4.13 China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) - P/E: 9.81 Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) - P/E: 2.43 Frontline (NYSE: FRO) - P/E: 2.24 Euronav (NYSE: EURN) - P/E: 2.43

PBF Logistics’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.58, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.62. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 15.33%, which has increased by 2.97% from last quarter’s yield of 12.36%.

This quarter, China Petroleum & Chem experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.01 in Q2 and is now 0.05. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.66%, which has decreased by 6.52% from 11.18% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share at -0.24, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.14. Diamond S Shipping does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Frontline has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.29, which has decreased by 72.12% compared to Q2, which was 1.04. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 15.82%, which has increased by 14.5% from 1.32% last quarter.

Euronav has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.22, which has decreased by 81.82% compared to Q2, which was 1.21. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 4.86%, which has decreased by 14.17% from 19.03% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.