Duluth Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $135,531,000 up by 13.16% year over year, which missed the estimate of $136,110,000.

Outlook

Duluth Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Duluth Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 03, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wjwwbid9

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.30

Company's 52-week low was at $2.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.06%

Company Description

Duluth Holdings Inc is an apparel brand in the United States. It offers shirts, pants, and casual wear for men and women under brands like Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly and Duluth Trading company. The company has two revenue generating segments which are Direct and Retail. Direct, which secures higher revenue of the two, comprises primarily of an e-commerce business. The retail, on the other hand, refers to retail store operations.