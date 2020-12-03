Recap: Express Q3 Earnings

Shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) fell 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3800.00% year over year to ($1.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $322,061,000 declined by 34.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $376,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Express hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Express hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Dec 03, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.express.com%2F&eventid=2625819&sessionid=1&key=C1E814D0DA6BC170A3A07C0CD8985275®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $6.24

52-week low: $0.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.81%

Company Description

Express, Inc. is a United States-based specialty apparel retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out. The company also sells the products through its e-commerce website and mobile app, as well as through franchisees who operate company locations in Latin America according to the franchise agreements. It derives revenue from the sales of apparel, accessories and other products, of which a majority of the revenue from the sale of apparel.