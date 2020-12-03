Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 127.50% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $74,673,000 higher by 6.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $72,930,000.

Looking Ahead

Build-A-Bear Workshop hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Build-A-Bear Workshop hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 03, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bzc7athd

Technicals

52-week high: $5.68

Company's 52-week low was at $1.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.98%

Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe, and also runs its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The International franchising segment manages the company's licensing activities and franchising arrangements. Its Commercial segment markets the company's naming and branding rights to third parties. Most of the company's stores are located in North America, which contributes to the majority of its total revenue. The company also has a business in Europe and other areas.