Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2020 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2.31% year over year to $2.11, which missed the estimate of $2.23.

Revenue of $3,479,000,000 declined by 4.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,400,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 03, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://bell.media-server.com/mmc/p/xgz5tfks

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $87.06

52-week low: $46.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.08%

Company Overview

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada's fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

