Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q4 Earnings
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 2.31% year over year to $2.11, which missed the estimate of $2.23.
Revenue of $3,479,000,000 declined by 4.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,400,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Dec 03, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://bell.media-server.com/mmc/p/xgz5tfks
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $87.06
52-week low: $46.45
Price action over last quarter: Up 7.08%
Company Overview
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada's fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.