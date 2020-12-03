Market Overview

Recap: GMS Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2020 7:09am   Comments
Shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.00% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $812,856,000 declined by 5.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $809,390,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

GMS hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 03, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1403075&tp_key=1737e69b74

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.57

Company's 52-week low was at $10.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.03%

Company Overview

GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, steel framing and other complementary building products. The company serves its products to commercial new construction, commercial repair and remodel, residential new construction, and residential repair and remodel (R&R). Its geographical segment is Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from Wallboard products and geographically from the United States.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

