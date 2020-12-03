5 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $8.15 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.2% to $217.20 in after-hours trading.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Five Below shares gained 1.9% to $158.97 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion for the latest quarter. Ulta Beauty will release earnings after the markets close. Ulta Beauty shares fell 0.5% to $280.71 in after-hours trading.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported a 13.4% surge in comparable sales for November. Its net sales climbed 15.1% to $15.67 billion for the retail month of November. Costco shares fell 0.6% to $381.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $29.97 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 0.1% to $32.30 in after-hours trading.
