5 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $8.15 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.2% to $217.20 in after-hours trading.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Five Below shares gained 1.9% to $158.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion for the latest quarter. Ulta Beauty will release earnings after the markets close. Ulta Beauty shares fell 0.5% to $280.71 in after-hours trading.

