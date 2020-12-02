Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

P/E Ratio Insights for Weyerhaeuser

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2020 10:32am   Comments
Share:

 

Right now, Weyerhaeuser Inc. (NYSE: WY) share price is at $28.81, after a 1.57% decrease. Over the past month, the stock increased by 1.19%, but over the past year, it actually decreased by 1.47%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio. 

The stock is currently higher from its 52 week low by 119.92%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year. 

 

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future. 

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries. 

Weyerhaeuser Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 51.91 of the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it’s also probable that the stock is undervalued. 

 

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RF)

Analyzing Regions Financial's Ex-Dividend Date
Morgan Stanley Bullish On Many Banks, But Downgrades Bank Of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs
Why BofA Is Raising Price Targets For Banks
Recap: Regions Financial Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Regions Financial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com