Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) - P/E: 9.66 International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) - P/E: 3.83 ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) - P/E: 1.46 GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) - P/E: 4.55 Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) - P/E: 4.92

Greenland Technologies’s earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.02, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.13. Greenland Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, International Seaways reported earnings per share at 0.98, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.75%, which has increased by 0.35% from 1.4% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, ToughBuilt Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.11 in Q2 and is now 0.0. ToughBuilt Industries does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

GrafTech International has been featured as a value stock. GrafTech International's Q3 EPS sits at 0.35, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.58%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 0.64% in the previous quarter.

Nordic American Tankers has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.07, which has decreased by 121.21% compared to Q2, which was 0.33. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 5.03%, which has decreased by 10.87% from 15.9% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.