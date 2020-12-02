5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) - P/E: 8.11 Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) - P/E: 0.05 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) - P/E: 6.17 NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) - P/E: 2.1 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) - P/E: 2.11

This quarter, Spark Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.62 in Q2 and is now 0.52. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 8.46%, which has decreased by 1.89% from 10.35% last quarter.

Pampa Energia saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q2 to 0.05 now. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Cia Paranaense De Energia reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 1.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.26%, which has increased by 4.11% from last quarter’s yield of 2.15%.

NRG Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.1, which has decreased by 13.39% compared to Q2, which was 1.27. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.62%, which has increased by 0.07% from 3.55% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, China Recycling Energy reported earnings per share at -0.25, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.43. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.