ROCE Insights For NextEra Energy

Benzinga Insights  
December 02, 2020
NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) posted a 12.83% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 13.82% over the previous quarter to $4.79 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest NextEra Energy is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q2, NextEra Energy earned $1.17 billion and total sales reached $4.20 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, NextEra Energy posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows NextEra Energy is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In NextEra Energy's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

NextEra Energy reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.66/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.58/share.

