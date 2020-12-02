Daktronics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 50.00% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $127,367,000 decreased by 27.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $140,670,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Daktronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 02, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p8nhdg2t

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.52

52-week low: $3.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.87%

Company Profile

Daktronics Inc designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It is engaged in a full range of activities: marketing and sales, engineering and product design and development, manufacturing, technical contracting, professional services, and customer service and support. The company offers a complete line of products, from small scoreboards and electronic displays to large multimillion-dollar video display systems as well as related control, timing, and sound systems.