Royal Bank of Canada: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2.42% over the past year to $1.69, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $8,389,000,000 declined by 2.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,050,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Royal Bank of Canada hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $83.54

52-week low: $49.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.56%

Company Description

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.